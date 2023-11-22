Acclaimed Author Laurie Robinson Haden to Share Inspirational Insights on "Your Working Life" Podcast

It's Time to Shine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 21, 2023, the esteemed author Laurie Robinson Haden will be featured as a distinguished guest on the renowned podcast, "Your Working Life." Robinson Haden, celebrated for her Amazon best-seller, "It's Time to Shine: A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career," will engage in a compelling discussion on the transformative power of advocacy and the critical role of using one's voice to drive meaningful change. Available on https://open.spotify.com/show/74ODy0oM3C0OHMeOsLnNFK and https://apple.co/2WEUWHC

As a rising pacesetter in her field, Laurie Robinson Haden exemplifies the qualities and determination necessary to pave the way for others. Her life story serves as a powerful testament to resilience and the pursuit of a level playing field in both professional and societal spheres.

The host of "Your Working Life," Caroline Dowd-Higgins, a distinguished career and professional development author, speaker, and influencer, expresses her excitement at welcoming Laurie Robinson Haden to the podcast. "Your Working Life" is a three-time award-winning podcast series boasting a broad audience of 1 million listeners, with 80% of its audience comprising women. The program spans 16 countries, including Canada, Australia, and Europe. Since its inception in 2015, founder Caroline has conducted over 450 interviews with business leaders, authors, and experts, consistently emphasizing diverse voices.

Best-selling author Robinson Haden is expected to feel right at home on this podcast, which prioritizes female experts and resonates strongly with college-educated women embracing diversity. With a particular focus on women of color offering unique perspectives on career advancement, leadership, personal branding, and entrepreneurial strategies, the segment promises to be a rich source of anecdotal conversations to inspire listeners to make a difference in their own ways.

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is a renowned attorney, accomplished author, and dynamic speaker known for her inspirational and empowering messages. Firmly believing in the power of advocacy and using one's voice, Haden has become a guiding force for personal and societal betterment.

For Media Inquiries, Interview Requests, or Additional Information, Please Contact:

Alegra Hall

Phone: 240-495-3189

Email: alegra@mymediabuzztv.com

Website: Laurierobinsonhaden.com