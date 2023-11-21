Job Announcement: Summer Law Clerk

The Cass County State's Attorney’s Office in Fargo, North Dakota will be hiring a law clerk for the summer of 2024. Starting and termination dates are somewhat flexible. The position will be full-time temporary and will pay $16.00 per hour. There may be an opportunity for the successful applicant to continue working part time through the school year at approximately 8 hours per week.

The successful applicant will be assigned to support Assistant State's Attorneys in the prosecution of criminal cases. Assignments will include conducting research, writing legal briefs, and making court appearances in Juvenile and District Court. The court appearances will include trying infraction cases and will likely include the opportunity to try a misdemeanor case(s). Some appellate work to the North Dakota Supreme Court is also expected, which may include the possibility of oral argument.

First and second year law school students are invited to apply for this clerkship, although preference may be given to students who have completed criminal law and criminal procedure. If selected, the student will be expected to apply for certification for limited practice in the State of North Dakota.

Please send a cover letter, resume and transcript to Cass County State's Attorney ATTN: Kara Schmitz Olson via e-mail to schmitzolsonk@casscountynd.gov

The closing date for applications will be December 10, 2023. Interviews will be scheduled via electronic means thereafter.