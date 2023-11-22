Board-Certified Family Physician, Dr. Colette Lo Awarded As 2023 VA Top Doc

Colette Lo, MD of Sentara Family Medicine Physicians has been reviewed and approved by VA Top Docs for 2023.

VA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Colette Lo, MD of Sentara Family Medicine Physicians for 2023. Dr. Lo is a Family Physician practicing in Virginia Beach who's board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She's a great doctor who shows expertise, care, and compassion towards her patients. Dr. Lo makes it a point to ensure her patients don't feel like a number when they visit her. She confidently helps her patients resolve any problems or issues they are having.Dr. Lo is currently associated with both Sentara CarePlex Hospital and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. She received her medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School and completed her residency training at the same institution.During examinations, Dr. Lo conducts herself in a cordial and professional manner, and is known for her thoroughness. From the moment a patient walks in through the front door and is greeted, to the time they leave after their appointment, they are always met with a smile and a personalized message.To learn more about VA Top Doc, Dr. Colette Lo please visit: https://vatopdocs.com/doctors/drcolettelo/