PhyNet Dermatology Announces Affiliation with Center for Dermatology Cosmetic and Laser Surgery in Northern California
Dr. Dhawan and his team are highly regarded in their field and are an excellent addition to our growing PhyNet California team.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC is proud to announce its recent affiliation with the Center for Dermatology Cosmetic and Laser Surgery. With two locations in the Bay Area in Fremont and Milpitas, the Practice has been one of the leading dermatology facilities in their community since 1965. This brings PhyNet Dermatology to 21 locations in the state of California.
Founded by Dr. Robert J. Roth, in 1965, the Center for Dermatology Cosmetic and Laser Surgery is one of largest dermatology practices in Northern California. Dr. Sunil Dhawan, Dr. Shurong Chang, Dr. Erik Cabral and their highly specialized team serve patients of all ages and ethnicities. They have been providing the most up-to-date technology and treatments for medical, cosmetic and general dermatology for almost 60 years, making the Center for Dermatology Cosmetic and Laser Surgery one of the longest-established practices in the area.
“We are extremely proud to be partnering with the Center for Dermatology Cosmetic and Laser Surgery. The high level of care they have provided patients for nearly six decades puts this practice in a class by itself,” said Stephen M. Pirri, CEO of PhyNet Dermatology LLC. “Dr. Dhawan and his team are highly regarded in their field and are an excellent addition to our growing PhyNet California team.”
As part of the affiliation, Center for Dermatology Cosmetic and Laser Surgery will gain access to PhyNet Dermatology’s extensive resources, including advanced technology and business operations support. This will allow the practice to continue focusing on providing a world-class experience to its patients.
"Our facility was built to serve patients in Northern California with the most state-of-the-art treatments available," commented Dr. Dhawan “Our passion is caring for our patients in a friendly and warm environment. Our partnership with PhyNet Dermatology will help us continue this for many more years.”
For more information about Center for Dermatology Cosmetic and Laser Surgery please visit centerforderm.com.
ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 280 network providers at 120 locations in 18 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.
