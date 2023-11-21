21 November 2023

Turkmenistan was elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS)

On November 16, 2023, during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, Turkmenistan was unanimously elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport for 2023-2027.

This Committee was established in 1978 to promote the role and importance of sport and its inclusion in public policy.

Turkmenistan was elected as a member of this UNESCO structure for the period 2017-2021.