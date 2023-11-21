Submit Release
Turkmenistan was elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS)

21 November 2023

On November 16, 2023, during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, Turkmenistan was unanimously elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport for 2023-2027.

 

This Committee was established in 1978 to promote the role and importance of sport and its inclusion in public policy.

Turkmenistan was elected as a member of this UNESCO structure for the period 2017-2021.

