Turkmenistan was elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS)
21 November 2023
76
Turkmenistan was elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS)
On November 16, 2023, during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, Turkmenistan was unanimously elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport for 2023-2027.
This Committee was established in 1978 to promote the role and importance of sport and its inclusion in public policy.
Turkmenistan was elected as a member of this UNESCO structure for the period 2017-2021.