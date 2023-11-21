Reinvigorated Westward Look Resort & Spa Proudly Announces New Leadership Team And Resort Programming
The introduction of RealTime Reservations showcases our most recent commitment to offering superior service in today’s fast-paced digital age.”TUCSON, AZ, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrounded by the stunning landscape of Tucson’s Santa Catalina Mountains, the celebrated Westward Look Resort & Spa announces a new Executive Leadership Team along with a roll-out of resort programming through RealTime Reservations, a hospitality reservation system. The investment in guest-centric services and associates is the first step in several planned phases in the reinvigoration of the iconic Arizona resort.
— Westward Look Resort General Manager, John Ault
While maintaining the historic integrity and culture of the beloved resort while delivering a refreshed, exceptional experience within all current and soon-to-debut culinary outlets, Westward Look Resort & Spa launches the user-friendly RealTime Reservations dining system. Guests instantly secure their preferred dining experiences with a few simple clicks on a device, ensuring a seamless and efficient process to enjoy award-winning cuisine throughout the expansive resort grounds.
Key Features of the RealTime Reservations Dining System include:
• Instant Confirmation: Guests receive immediate confirmation of their order, eliminating the wait times traditionally associated with reservation inquiries through real-time information.
• Integrated Experience: Users book dining reservations in one place through an intuitive interface.
• Concierge Operation Efficiency: The platform is optimized for easy bookings and amendments to orders 24/7 allowing for smooth management of food and beverage offerings throughout the resort.
"The introduction of RealTime Reservations showcases our most recent commitment to offering superior service in today’s fast-paced digital age," said Westward Look Resort General Manager, John Ault. “We look forward to incorporating the reservation system into other aspects of the resort experience later in 2024, further enhancing the guest experience.”
Alongside new technology, Westward Look Resort proudly introduces a leadership bench stacked with industry professionals, promising an even greater guest experience. The new Executive Leadership Team includes a strong group of seasoned hospitality professionals, most having worked within the industry regionally for many years.
General Manager, John Ault
As an experienced managing director and general manager with years in the hospitality industry and demonstrated success, Ault is skilled in area and property leadership, complete operations management, financial, sales, food & beverage, revenue management, guest relations, and more. Appointed to elevate the Westward Look Resort guest experience of the time-honored resort, Ault delivers expert, hospitality leadership. “With his fresh perspective, he has energized the resort team while motivating significant service level changes,” said Adam Patenaude, executive vice president, Aimbridge Hospitality.
Director of Sales and Marketing, Sonia Hammrich
As a professional sales leader of almost 20 years, Hammrich rejoins the Westward Look Resort team as the Director of Sales & Marketing. Hammrich is positioned to build upon the exceptional level of management, anticipatory service, guest relations and revenue growth at Westward Look Resort. “Sonia is an accomplished sales and marketing leader who has established success through expert brand awareness in the luxury travel market,” said John Ault, general manager Westward Look Resort. “We are honored to have her join our team and look forward to seeing her bring the Westward Look brand to the next level.”
Director of Food & Beverage, Rich Lopez
A 21-year veteran in the food and wine hospitality industry, Lopez has led successful programs on the Club, resort, and hotel side. In his new role, he is responsible for the management and successful operations of all food and beverage processes and events, as well as establishing authentic and exceptional culinary guest services. “We feel very fortunate to have Rich’s energy, creativity and passion for this leadership role at Westward Look Resort,” says John Ault, general manager, Westward Look Resort. “Rich will lead our team – and culinary offerings - to great heights.”
Executive Chef David Bishow
With more than 20 years’ experience planning, developing, and implementing enticing ala carte, banquet, and specialty dining programs, Bishow is an expert in the Tucson food scene with experience at independent restaurants, Clubs, resorts, and hotels. Bishow will oversee all aspects of the culinary experience at Westward Look Resort banquets, room service and dining outlets, including the iconic, original hacienda family dining room - The Palm, The Palm Terrace, and The Palm Grill Room. “We are delighted to welcome Chef Bishow to Westward Look Resort and excited to watch The Palm thrive from his fresh culinary vantage, talent and enthusiasm,” says John Ault, general manager, Westward Look Resort.
Director of Wellness, Rachel Vague
With a deep background in holistic health, Vague has made a career of learning ancient eastern modalities used for healing. As an exceptional associate of Westward Look Resort, Vague has been promoted through the years and most recently named Director of Wellness at the resort. Vague takes on the operational direction of the Sonoran Spa along with all resort wellness offerings allowing her expertise to elevate the treatment and retail experiences for optimal success within the renowned Westward Look Resort. “Rachel has demonstrated a wealth of knowledge in successfully leading and managing the Sonoran Spa, which will undoubtedly benefit the Westward Look Resort wellness experiences for our guests and staff. She has an impressive ability to balance operational goals with a high standard of guest experience, which we’ve already seen in her work here,” said John Ault, general manager, Westward Look Resort.
Executive Director Rooms Division, Nathan Leonard
As a 24-year veteran in the hospitality industry, Leonard began his career journey in Tucson and has been with the Westward Look Resort since 2002. He has a managerial background in both guest services and housekeeping, having served as a director in both departments during his time at the resort. Priding himself on ‘home’ growing his staff members for greater things, with several of his former associates currently in managerial and directorial positions. “We are very grateful to have Nathan promoted to this role and truly value his gift of hospitality operations. He is a huge asset to our team and makes our guests feel at home,” said John Ault general manager Westward Look Resort.
Sitting on 80 acres of pristine Sonoran Desert and originally built as a hacienda-style family home in 1912, the historic resort offers 241 spacious guest rooms, an award-winning restaurant, an organic chef’s garden, the Sonoran Spa, eight championship tennis courts, multiple pools, and desert hiking trails, with horseback riding onsite. Welcoming friends and family for generations, the AAA Four-Diamond Westward Look Resort presents recently renovated guest rooms reflective of the desert Southwest and the serenity found at Westward Look with private balconies off each room offering vistas of the surrounding Arizona landscape.
To learn more about Westward Look Resort & Spa, call 520.297.1151 or visit https://www.westwardlook.com/.
Autumn Mayfield
The Mayfield Group
+1 850-421-9007
email us here