CCHR Open House: Holidays with the Family at the Grinch's Hide-Out

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, December 2nd from 6pm until 9pm, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) will be hosting a family friendly open house with a very “Grinchy” theme.Those attending will be able to learn more about a parent’s right to direct the mental health of their children and what they can do to protect these rights. In 2021, Florida passed the Parents’ Bill of Rights and in order to help understand these rights, CCHR created a series of 15-30 second videos to help explain some of these rights as well as a simple booklet that can be downloaded from the website.The Parents’ Bill of Rights not only codifies many of the rights accorded to parents under existing law, but also firmly establishes the fundamental nature of these rights as well as guaranteeing a parent’s right to direct the mental health of their children.The complimentary event features a scavenger hunt and other holiday themed activities for children. Anyone coming dressed up as the Grinch might receive some Grinch-eggnog and chocolates. There will also be a Grinchmas Event Part 2 on December 23rd from 6pm - 9pm.The videos and booklet can be viewed at www.know-your-rights.org . For more information on parental rights or for questions about the open house please call 800-782-2878.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

CCHR FL - The Right to Refuse the Psychiatric Drugging of Your Child