Mental Health Watchdog Seminar: Suicide, Veteran Rights and Solutions
While the veteran suicide rate is down, nearly 17 soldiers still take their own lives every day and as reported by the Pentagon, suicides in the active-duty military increased in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same time last year.
Approximately 20% of veterans suffer from depression, which is broken down into different categories such as those with suicidal thoughts, those who use drugs, and those who use alcohol.
Alarming statistics such as these prompted the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), to host seminars on what our veterans face today and the sometimes dangerous solutions that are offered up as help. The next complimentary seminar is being held on Saturday, October 28th at 2pm.
“Veterans as a whole,” says Diane Stein, president of CCHR in Florida, “can have special needs due to unique experiences and possible exposure to traumatic events. Many of them face an uncertain return to civilian life which can include drug abuse, pain or loneliness after discharge from the military. It is estimated that one in ten veterans suffers from some sort of substance abuse which is higher than in ordinary civilian life.”
While a direct correlation cannot be made to account for all the suicides, it is apparent that the usual course of treatment, which normally involves psychiatric drugs, has not prevented veterans and soldiers from taking their own lives.
“For years psychiatrists have been infiltrating the military with their various diagnoses and psychotropic drugs,” says Diane Stein. “Psychiatric treatment is the hidden influence.”
The psychotropic drug industry is one of the most lucrative in the world. For example, the global antipsychotic drugs market is projected to grow from $15.50 billion in 2022 to $24.74 billion by 2029. Advertising dollars for psychotropic drugs tend to drown out the voices of non-drug alternative treatments.”
“There are solutions that don’t involve unproven and dangerous drug treatments,” says Stein. “But these alternative treatments don’t generally have an abundance of advertising dollars backing them like the pharmaceutical industry.”
The seminar will be held at CCHR Florida Center located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater. For more information or to reserve a seat for the seminar, please call 800-782-2878 or Click Here to register online.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
