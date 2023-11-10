CCHR Florida is Hosting a Mental Health Law and Human Rights Seminar
The mental health law, commonly referred to as the Baker Act in Florida, covers the use of involuntary examination and commitment. At the peak, this form of coercive psychiatry was used against Floridians 210,992 times in 2018.
During a meeting of the Children’s Baker Act Task Force, it was revealed that a significant number of children sent for an involuntary psychiatric examination did not meet the criteria to be taken into custody.
The mental health law, referred to as the Baker Act in Florida, covers the use of involuntary examination and commitment also known as coercive psychiatry.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A complimentary virtual seminar to better educate professionals on the law and potential abuses of the Baker Act is being hosted this month by the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR).
CCHR is an award-winning watchdog organization dedicated to the reformation of the mental health industry.
The controversial use of involuntary mental health “treatment” has come under fire in recent years with international organizations calling for an end to coercive psychiatry.
While there are restrictions on the use of the Baker Act and parents now must be called before it is invoked on a child, there were 34,234 Baker Acts involving children in 2022, thus giving them the opportunity to help, this human rights abuse still exists.
It is vital for those entrusted with the power to initiate an involuntary psychiatric examination to understand the intentions behind the law and possible consequences when this law is used. Whether a person works as a school counselor, teacher, social worker, law enforcement or in another field, this seminar will help provide greater insight.
Geared to provide attendees with a better understanding of the Baker Act, specific learning objectives for the event include:
1. Understanding the legal context and intentions of the Baker Act.
2. Being able to describe the laws regarding involuntary examinations.
3. Being able to identify the basic human rights impacted by the Baker Act and the Act’s unintended consequences.
4. Obtaining action steps to help protect yourself, your children and those impacted by the Baker Act.
This webinar will be held on Wednesday, November 15th from 6:00pm-7:00pm via Zoom. Click Here to register or call 800-782-2878 for more information.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
