Attorney General Jackley Announces Sisseton Man Sentenced to Prison on Sexual Contact Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Sisseton man has been convicted and sentenced to a combined 25 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to three counts of Sexual Assault With a Child under the age 16.

Irvin Hill, Sr., 71, was sentenced Monday, November 13, in Roberts County Circuit Court. Hill, Sr., was sentenced to 15 years in prison for on the first count of sexual contact. He also was sentenced to prison for an additional 15 years, with five years suspended, on the other two counts.

Prosecutors said the assaults occurred between April, 2017 and May, 2019. Hill had earlier pled guilty as a result of a plea bargain to the three charges.

“Thank you to the investigators and attorneys who helped bring resolution to this case,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our hearts go out to the victims of sexual abuse, and we remain committed to protecting children from such dangerous offenders.”

The case was investigated by the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and the Sisseton Police Department.

Prosecution was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Roberts County State’s Attorney’s Office.

