KICKING KARMA’S ASS AUTHOR LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE FOR HOLIDAY SEASON
Features Free Inspirational Materials, New Barnes and Noble Purchase Option and New Merchandise LineJACKSON, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Miller, author of “Kicking Karmas Ass: Unbelievable Stories of Strength, Resilience and Perseverance, All Told with a Twist of Humor, has launched her new website www.kickingkarmasass.com just in time for the holiday shopping season.
In celebration, Miller is sharing her “Sanity Saving Tips,” inspired by her book, as a free download to all who visit the site.
One of New Jersey’s true female trailblazers, Miller also is the owner of Blue Diamond Construction. She works on building sites all around state and has spent more than three decades as a woman who really does work in a man’s world.
As an entrepreneur, mother and wife, life has always been full – and full of surprises. But several years ago, those surprises became almost unbearable. Within the space three years, she lost both her parents, her brother and the love of her life – her husband and business partner, Ray. And, in the process of caring for them all, she also almost lost her multi-million-dollar business.
In her book, Miller recounts with humor, insight and love the obstacles life has thrown in her way and how she made the decision to “Phoenix Up” – to rise from the ashes and not let those challenges define her, even though they have shaped her.
Hysterical, sad and incredible, the book’s message is clear: If you’ve ever felt like life was kicking you in the ass and you wanted to give up, DON’T.
Told with gritty wit and even grittier wisdom, Pat offers up stories from her life that are funny, sad, charming, heartbreaking – and always real. It is an inspirational tale of pulling up your boots – in this case, a steel-toed, designer pair – and getting on with life. And, learning how to kick karma’s ass when it feels like karma is not on your side.
Inspire everyone on your holiday shopping list with their very own copy now available exclusively at Barnes & Noble and Amazon. In addition, Miller recently launched a line of “Kicking Karma’s Ass” merchandise featuring t-shirts, sweatshirts, tumblers, coffee mugs, caps and blankets.
Check it all out on her website: www.kickingkarmasass.com.
