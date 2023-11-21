IT Vortex, LLC Announces Partnership with Darktrace to Enhance Its Security as a Service Offering
IT Vortex, LLC, a leading Cloud Service Provider specializing in VMware ecosystem-based services, announced a new partnership with Darktrace
We are excited about the synergies this partnership brings. Darktrace’s cutting-edge Cyber AI technology combined with our expertise in cloud services creates a formidable force in cybersecurity...”PARAMUS, NJ, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Vortex, LLC, a leading Cloud Service Provider specializing in VMware ecosystem-based services, announced a new partnership with Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI. This alliance will enable IT Vortex to strengthen its Security as a Service (SeCaaS) portfolio by providing Darktrace’s state-of-the-art Cyber AI products to its customers.
The combination of Darktrace’s Self-Learning AI, which trains in real time on the unique data of each organization, with IT Vortex’s robust SeCaaS offerings provides a powerful set of tools to help safeguard business-critical operations. Through this partnership, IT Vortex can better support its customers by taking advantage of Darktrace’s Cyber AI to prevent, detect, respond to, and heal from cyber disruption.
Key benefits include:
• Darktrace PREVENT™ helps security teams identify, prioritize, and test vulnerabilities, reducing risk and hardening defenses both inside the organization and outside on the attack surface.
• Darktrace DETECT™ analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel threats.
• Darktrace RESPOND™ is designed to deliver autonomous, always-on action to contain and disarm attacks within seconds.
• Darktrace HEAL™ helps to ensure readiness to recover from an active cyber-attack and to rapidly restore the business to an operational state.
• Darktrace is designed for organizations of all sizes and can be brought to any environment to provide threat detection and response for network, email, cloud, apps, endpoints, zero trust technologies, and operational technology (OT).
Louis Corriero, VP of Business Development and Cloud Technologies at IT Vortex, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the partnership, "We are excited about the synergies this partnership brings. Darktrace’s cutting-edge Cyber AI technology combined with our expertise in cloud services creates a formidable force in cybersecurity. This collaboration enhances our SeCaaS offerings and significantly augments the value we provide to our customers."
This partnership marks a significant milestone in IT Vortex’s journey towards providing top-tier security solutions and underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive, scalable, and cutting-edge cybersecurity services. Our customers can look forward to an elevated level of security, ensuring a secure and resilient digital business environment.
For more information about IT Vortex’s services and the partnership with Darktrace, visit www.itvortex.com or contact us at info@itvortex.com.
