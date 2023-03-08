IT Vortex Partners with Tenable to Enhance Security Offerings and Protect Clients' Directories
EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Vortex, a leading provider of cloud and IT solutions, has announced its partnership with Tenable, a global leader in cybersecurity. This partnership will enable IT Vortex to leverage Tenable's industry-leading security solutions, specifically Tenable.ad, to enhance its existing security portfolio and better serve its clients.
The integration of Tenable.ad, a comprehensive Active Directory security solution, will help IT Vortex address security gaps that may exist in clients' directory structures. Active Directory is the most ubiquitous directory structure in the world and is often targeted by cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities.
"Partnering with Tenable allows IT Vortex to offer its clients a comprehensive Active Directory security solution that helps them identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by cybercriminals," said Lou Corriero, VP of Cloud at IT Vortex. "We are thrilled to integrate Tenable's world-class security solutions into our offerings and provide our clients with unparalleled visibility into their directory structures."
Tenable.ad provides continuous monitoring and assessment of Active Directory environments, enabling IT Vortex's clients to proactively identify and remediate vulnerabilities. With its ability to identify misconfigurations, potential attack paths, and unusual user behavior, Tenable.ad helps IT Vortex's clients stay one step ahead of cyber threats.
"As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and targeted, it's crucial that organizations have the tools and solutions in place to protect their critical assets," said channel leadership from Tenable. "We're excited to partner with IT Vortex to help their clients protect their directory structures and prevent cyber threats."
IT Vortex's partnership with Tenable demonstrates its commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. By leveraging Tenable.ad, IT Vortex can offer its clients a comprehensive Active Directory security solution that helps them achieve their technology goals while staying secure.
"We are always looking for ways to improve our offerings and better serve our clients," said Corriero. "Our partnership with Tenable is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible solutions to our clients."
For more information about IT Vortex and its cloud and IT solutions, please visit https://www.theitvortex.com
About IT Vortex:
IT Vortex is a leading provider of cloud and IT solutions. With over 10 years of experience, IT Vortex delivers innovative and reliable solutions that help businesses of all sizes achieve their technology goals.
About Tenable:
Tenable is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.
