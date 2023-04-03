IT Vortex's Desktop-as-a-Service Solution - An Ideal Replacement for Spot PC

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetApp has decided to shut down its Spot PC virtual desktop technology business to prioritize high-value and growth areas of the company.
Spot PC was a cloud-based Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering, which combined Spot’s continuous workload optimization with CloudJumper’s cloud software for managing virtual desktop infrastructure. The closure of Spot PC comes as NetApp reorganizes its resources to enhance future growth and lays off 8% of its workforce to focus on key areas for expansion.
In light of this development, IT Vortex’s DaaS solution presents itself as an ideal replacement for Spot PC. As businesses continue to adapt to remote and hybrid work environments, it is crucial to transition to a reliable, secure, and scalable DaaS provider like IT Vortex.
IT Vortex’s VP of Cloud Technologies, Lou Corriero, explains, “Our migration plan is designed to make the transition from NetApp’s Spot PC to to ITV’s turn-key DaaS offering as seamless as possible. We understand that each and every organization has unique needs and requirements, which is why we take a personalized approach to ensure that all virtual desktops and resources are migrated safely and securely to ur platform. Our team works with each client to ensure that the transition is as smooth as possible.”
Some benefits of ITV’s DaaS include:
- No ingress or egress fees
- Per user fixed pricing with flexible scale up/scale back
- Fully managed patch rollout for OS software
- Near instantaneous virtual desktop delivery
- vGPU desktops for CAD/CAM and graphic intensive applications
- Increased AppStacks
- User behavior monitoring for enhanced security and insider threat monitoring
- Enhanced Anti-virus with ransomware detection
- Full user experience monitoring visa vRealize
- Reduced upfront costs and lower desktop TCO with predictable cloud economics
- User Settings and Preferences profiled and fully retained between sessions
Make the switch now to ensure your organization remains efficient and productive, while also benefiting from the latest cloud-based technologies.
About IT Vortex –
IT Vortex is your end-to-end service provider, founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. Our years of experience in the IT field contribute to our top-notch services portfolio. ITV maximizes your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases. We have surpassed the trial-and-error stages to construct our industry-leading portfolio of technology vendors and partners.
We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. ITV is partnered with the leading technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, and Dell. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors empowers your organization to achieve all its goals.
For any suggestions, questions, or comments please contact us at info@theitvortex.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.