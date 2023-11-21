Nighttime road closures on I-80 at the I-35/I-80/I-235 east systems interchange in Polk County begin on Thursday night, Nov. 30

Posted on: November 21, 2023

Des Moines, Iowa – Nov. 21, 2023 – If you drive near the Interstate 35/80/235 east systems interchange you need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that may slow down your trip.

Nighttime construction work to place bridge beams for the new bridge at the I-35/I-80/I-235 east systems interchange will require closing westbound I-80, the ramp from westbound I-80 to westbound I-235, and the loop from eastbound I-235 to westbound I-80 on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Grimes Construction office.

While work is taking place you will follow a marked detour route that will take you north to the Corporate Woods interchange and then back south to continue on westbound I-80 or westbound I-235 (see map).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Frank Leong, Grimes construction office, at 515-986-2863 or [email protected]