pCloudy and UiPath Partner to Take Test Automation Capabilities to The Next Level
pCloudy and UiPath have teamed up to revolutionize app testing, combining automation and real-device testing to streamline and elevate testing experience.
pCloudy's partnership with UiPath will not just enhance the testing experience for many but also take their automation testing to the next level. We can’t wait to see this new wave of automation.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pCloudy, a Continuous Testing Cloud platform has partnered with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company to accelerate and elevate automated testing capabilities. pCloudy and UiPath are innovating with efforts to accelerate human achievement and optimize processes to automate the repetitive and routine tasks that are performed manually in the mobile and web app testing space.
— Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of pCloudy
Testers spend hours creating scripts and executing them on devices to ensure quality app releases and updates. Oftentimes, testers are burdened with multiple scripts and test data that make managing the test cases extremely time-consuming. The partnership of pCloudy and UiPath can help testers reduce this burden through seamless automation.
Goal of the partnership
The primary goal of this partnership is to elevate and enhance automated testing capabilities. By integrating pCloudy's vast selection of real mobile devices with UiPath's Test Suite, testers can create seamless automation testing workflows that will reduce their testing efforts drastically. pCloudy aims to provide a comprehensive testing solution to test a wide range of applications, especially mobile apps on a wide variety of devices with different screen sizes, device OEMs, Android, iOS versions, and more.
How will this partnership help?
Through this partnership, users can now harness the power of UiPath's low-code and AI-driven automation capabilities along with pCloudy's extensive range of real mobile devices to create a power pact that will take your testing efforts to the next level. This partnership will bridge the gap that arises in mobile app testing when the required device isn't immediately available.
● pCloudy Users can now leverage the innovative features of UiPath Test Suite, enhancing users’ testing capabilities. The integration ensures that mobile tests can be executed at scale with minimal setup, making the testing process more efficient and effective.
● UiPath Test Suite users gain access to pCloudy's vast selection of real devices across various operating systems and configurations. This ensures that their mobile app testing is comprehensive, covering a wide range of devices and scenarios.
About pCloudy
pCloudy is a Continuous Testing Cloud Platform that helps businesses test their mobile and web apps on real mobile devices, desktop computers and tablets. It is a digital testing playground that has become a favorite among the testing community, by providing access to 5000+ real device and browser combinations to test apps. pCloudy’s unique solution and offerings caters to companies of all sizes from small and medium businesses to large enterprises. The Testing platform makes adopting Continuous Testing methodology a cakewalk by integrating popular CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Codemagic, Bitrise, and automation frameworks such as Appium, Selenium, Espresso, etc. It also prides of its AI based tools for Visual Testing, Autonomous Bot Testing, Self-Healing capabilities and much more. One of the key differentiators of the platform is the 24X7 support you receive on the platform to make your app testing efforts a breeze.
