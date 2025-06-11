pcloudy becomes the first cloud testing platform to support ios 26

Pcloudy leads the industry as the first cloud testing provider to offer real device access for iOS 26, accelerating next-gen app validation.

At Pcloudy, we move fast because our users need to move faster, bringing iOS 26 to our cloud first is more than a feature - it’s a statement of intent.” — Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder of Pcloudy

CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pcloudy, a leading digital experience testing platform, is proud to announce that it is the first cloud testing platform to offer support for iOS 26 on real apple devices , reinforcing its position at the forefront of mobile app quality and innovation.With Apple’s latest OS release, iOS 26, already making waves in the developer community, testing applications on this version is crucial to ensure compatibility, stability, and performance. Pcloudy’s early integration of iOS 26 allows product teams, developers, and QA engineers to test apps on real iOS 26 devices instantly, ensuring full readiness before users upgrade.Being the first to bring iOS 26 support on its devices shows Pcloudy’s commitment to delivering the latest tech first, so developers and testers can build, test, and ship with confidence and speed. This move ensures that every developer and tester on the Pcloudy platform stays ahead of the curve and releases high-quality apps faster than ever before.This milestone aligns with Pcloudy’s larger vision of enabling continuous, intelligent, and future-ready testing. As mobile platforms evolve rapidly, early access to the newest OS versions is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity. Pcloudy ensures that its customers are not just keeping up but staying ahead.With the addition of iOS 26, users can now execute functional, performance, UI, and compatibility tests on a secure and scalable device cloud from Day 0.About PcloudyPcloudy is an AI-powered digital experience testing platform designed to help digital-first enterprises deliver flawless experiences across every touchpoint—web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. With deep insights into app functionality and front-end performance on real devices, backed by continuous 24/7 monitoring, Pcloudy empowers engineering and QA teams to catch issues early and ship exceptional omnichannel digital experiences. The platform prides of it various capabilities like AI Agents, Self-Healing Automation, Test Orchestration, Synthetic Monitoring, Performance Testing, Application Performance Monitoring and more.

