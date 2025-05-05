Pcloudy Launches AI-Powered Mobile App Performance Experience Testing to Eliminate Issues and Accelerate Digital Quality

Pcloudy unveils AI-driven mobile app performance testing to help engineering teams detect, diagnose, and resolve performance issues before they affect users.

Performance testing has long been reactive and disconnected from how users actually experience digital products.” — Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder at Pcloudy

CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Pcloudy, a leading digital experience testing platform, announced the launch of Mobile App Performance Experience Testing , a machine learning-powered solution designed to help development and QA teams proactively identify and resolve app performance issues under real-world conditions across real devices.This new capability enables enterprises to move beyond traditional performance testing approaches by combining AI-based anomaly detection, real-time diagnostics, and end-to-end data collection within a unified platform. With user expectations for speed and stability at an all-time high, even minor performance degradation can result in lost engagement, churn, or revenue. Pcloudy’s Mobile App Performance Experience Testing addresses this challenge by giving teams deep visibility into how apps perform across diverse environments, networks, and device types, before issues reach production.“We built this solution to give teams a smarter, faster way to surface issues as they emerge using machine learning and real-device infrastructure to help them ship better-performing apps, more confidently.”App Performance Experience Testing automatically detects subtle performance anomalies using ML models trained on historical app behavior. It tracks over 60 real-time metrics including CPU and memory usage, frame rendering times, and API latency, while also enabling side-by-side comparison across builds, releases, and environments. Development teams can precisely pinpoint the root causes of regressions, whether they stem from code inefficiencies, third-party SDKs, network conditions, or device constraints.The solution also supports deep integration with CI/CD pipelines, enabling performance tests to run automatically during builds. Results can be linked directly to defect management tools like Jira for faster triage and resolution.Early enterprise adopters have reported a 70% reduction in performance-related issues reaching production, along with up to 85% faster root cause identification and a 40% improvement in development throughput. These outcomes reflect the platform’s ability to transform performance testing from a late-stage task into a continuous, integrated practice that supports high-velocity release cycles. Pcloudy’s latest release is particularly valuable for sectors such as digital banking, e-commerce, OTT, and logistics, where milliseconds matter, and where poor performance can damage brand trust or disrupt transactions. The platform allows teams to simulate real-world usage, validate performance across global locations, and ensure consistency across Android and iOS devices.Mobile App Performance Experience Testing is now available to all Pcloudy users. New users can sign up for a free trial or schedule a personalized demo to explore its capabilities.

