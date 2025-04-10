pcloudy and qualizeal partner to advance ai-powered digital quality engineering

Pcloudy and QualiZeal join forces to deliver scalable, AI-driven quality engineering solutions for faster, smarter, and more reliable digital experiences.

We are excited to join forces with QualiZeal, a company that shares our vision for transforming digital quality engineering.” — Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder at Pcloudy.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pcloudy, a leading AI-powered digital experience testing platform , and QualiZeal, North America’s fastest-growing independent digital Quality Engineering Services company, have announced a strategic partnership to redefine testing and quality assurance in the digital era.With the combined strengths of Pcloudy’s intelligent, cloud-based testing ecosystem and QualiZeal’s expertise in quality engineering, this partnership aims to empower enterprises with seamless, scalable, and efficient testing solutions.Together, Pcloudy and QualiZeal will enable digital-first businesses to accelerate release cycles, enhance application reliability, and deliver flawless omnichannel experiences.“This collaboration will allow enterprises to integrate AI-driven testing seamlessly into their DevOps pipelines, ensuring faster and more reliable app releases.” QualiZeal, known for its elite team of 850+ software quality engineers and trusted by over 70 global enterprises, brings a wealth of experience in AI-powered testing and digital transformation.By leveraging Pcloudy’s AI Agents for testing and real-device testing capabilities, QualiZeal aims to further enhance its ability to help clients optimize digital experiences and mitigate app risks effectively.This collaboration is set to provide enterprises with:AI-powered automated testing: Seamless integration of AI-driven testing into CI/CD pipelines for faster and more accurate defect detection.End-to-end digital quality engineering: Comprehensive solutions covering web, mobile, desktop, and API testing to ensure superior digital experiences.Scalability and performance monitoring: Real-time monitoring and performance analytics to identify bottlenecks early and optimize application performance.As the demand for digital transformation accelerates, this partnership between Pcloudy and QualiZeal positions both companies as key enablers of high-quality, AI-powered app testing. Enterprises seeking to enhance their digital experiences can leverage this collaboration to modernize their testing workflows, reduce release risk, and deliver exceptional digital experiences at scale.For more information about the partnership and its impact on the app testing landscape, visit pcloudy.com and qualizeal.com.About PcloudyPcloudy is an AI-powered digital experience testing platform designed to help digital-first enterprises deliver flawless experiences across every touchpoint web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. With deep insights into app functionality and front-end performance on real devices, backed by continuous 24/7 monitoring, Pcloudy empowers engineering and QA teams to catch issues early and ship exceptional omnichannel digital experiences.About QualiZealFounded in 2021 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, QualiZeal is North America’s fastest-growing independent digital Quality Engineering Services company. With a team of 850+ elite software quality engineers and a diverse portfolio of AI-powered quality engineering and digital transformation services, QualiZeal has earned the trust of over 70 global enterprises. Recognized with multiple industry awards, including the StevieAward for 2024 Tech Startup of the Year, QualiZeal is committed to revolutionizing software testing and quality assurance.

