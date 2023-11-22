Business Reporter: Taking inventory availability and order management to the next level
The new near real-time capabilities that AI-enabled systems can offerLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jamie Cairns, CSO at Fluent Commerce explains how AI can enable the optimisation of inventory availability and order fulfilment. AI can be a useful tool when tracking stock levels online or at physical locations and is a facilitator of a seamless omnichannel experience. AI-enabled demand prediction based on historical data and other sources affecting buyer’s behaviour, as well as demand sensing – a system that sends alerts when a SKU’s inventory position is about to get out of stock or if an order sourcing rule gets incongruent with the current inventory – belong to the first major area where AI and machine learning systems can reach much higher efficiencies than traditional methodologies and minimise the risks of over- and understocking.
A modern, event-based OMS, like Fluent Order Management provides the good clean data you need as the input for your AI/ML models. The aim of order fulfilment has always been to reach cost efficiencies by offering fast deliveries at the right price, reducing split deliveries where possible or choosing from the closest locations the ones where stock turnover is the slowest. AI today, however, can also provide datasets in near real time that previously weren’t factored in order fulfilment decisions, such as location, product and inventory attributes. These include the maximum number of open orders a location can handle, shipment damage rates, inventory age, sell-through rates or the likelihood of a markdown.
To learn more about how AI can streamline your inventory and order management systems, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Fluent Commerce
Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on inventory availability data management at scale and distributed order management (DOM) for commerce. Both B2C and B2B organizations rely on their cloud native, highly flexible and fully scalable solutions to transform fulfillment complexity into a competitive advantage. Fluent Order Management provides accurate, real-time inventory availability across all locations, order orchestration, fulfillment optimization, fulfillment location management, in-store pick and pack, customer service, and reporting. This enables retailers, brands, and B2B organizations to ensure they never oversell or undersell and to deliver their orders profitably every time.
Fluent Commerce works with organizations such as JD Sports, L’Oréal, Prada Group, Aldo, LVMH, Dulux and Kingfisher. For more information visit fluentcommerce.com
