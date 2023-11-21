Fibromyalgia Global Community Conference: Bridging Gaps in Fibromyalgia Care
The most innovative and nerdiest Fibromyalgia Community Conference yet. Join us at the forefront of transforming the future of fibromyalgia care!PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES , November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national nonprofit Support Fibromyalgia Network and friends are back for their most innovative and nerdiest Fibromyalgia Community Conference yet. The Fibromyalgia Community Conference is global, virtual, free to attend, and is dedicated to the latest advancements in fibromyalgia patient care, advocacy, and research. This premiere event will take place online from November 30th to December 9th. Registration is open at: FibromyalgiaConference.com
With an anticipated audience of patients, researchers, and healthcare professionals from around the world, the Fibromyalgia Community Conference represents a collaborative effort to tackle one of the most challenging chronic pain conditions affecting millions globally. No one fights fibromyalgia alone!
Conference Highlights:
Some of the most distinguished figures in rheumatology and pain management will share presentations at the conference this year, including Dr. Olga Pinkston, Dr. Michael Lenz, Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, and Dr. Cheng Ruan. Dr. Ginevra is presenting on research along with Chloe Jones from the Neuroinflammation, Pain, and Fatigue Laboratory.
The conference will feature interactive sessions, hands-on demonstrations on myofascial release, and other featured presenters will include naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, and health coaches.
There are always dedicated presentations for patient advocacy groups to voice their experiences and participate in shaping the future of fibromyalgia care. This year we welcome Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia, Taiwan Fibromyalgia Association, India Fibromyalgia Foundation, Fibromyalgia Association of Canada, and international advocates from the U.K., and Spain.
A fun highlight of the conference this year is the #Paws4Fibro presentations. Don't miss out on getting your furry or feathered friends involved with the fun. We cannot wait to showcase how much our pets help in our healing.
"Our goal is to bridge the gap between emerging research and practical, patient-focused solutions," said Melissa Talwar, Executive Director of the Support Fibromyalgia Network. "The Fibromaylagia Community Conference is more than just a conference; it’s a concerted effort to improve the quality of life for those affected by fibromyalgia through international collaboration and innovation."
For more information and to register, please visit FibromyalgiaConference.com
If you need technical assistance, please send an email to friends @ supporfibro.org
Join us at the forefront of transforming the future of fibromyalgia care!
About the Support Fibromyalgia Network:
The Support Fibromyalgia network is a national patient-centered nonprofit entity committed to making an impact by advancing fibromyalgia education for patients and healthcare professionals, expanding research, creating collaborative care models driven by health coaching, and educating on advocacy efforts.
Samanatha PR
Support Fibromyalgia Network
friends@supportfibro.org
+1 626-272-7010
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube