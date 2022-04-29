Fibromyalgia Delegates advocate for proper classification and increased research funding on Advocacy Day
Support Fibromyalgia Network and allies host Fibromyalgia Virtual Hill Day on May 11th.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Support Fibromyalgia Network (Support Fibro) and friends are calling on Congressional leaders to open up a sustained investment of funding for Fibromyalgia-specific research so the disease can finally have a proper classification. In preparation for another virtual Fibromyalgia Advocacy Day on May 11th, more than 75 patients, caregivers, and researchers living with this chronic condition will come together for a day of virtual meetings with their legislators.
Fibromyalgia is characterized by chronic widespread pain, accompanied by fatigue, poor sleep, memory, and brain fog symptoms. The latest research has shown a neuroinflammation connection and studies continue to demonstrate an amplification of painful sensations that involves the way the brain processes pain signals. Fibromyalgia affects as many as 2 to 4 percent of people, women, and men of all ages. Patients live a lower quality of life.
“Fibromyalgia is an unforgiving condition. It never lets up, and it can wear down even the toughest of us. But together we are stronger and have the power to affect change,” said Melissa Talwar, Executive Director, Support Fibro. “Advocacy Day allows us to come together to both support each other and lobby our legislators.”
Support Fibro is a patient-centered non-profit with a mission to educate and inspire those living with Fibromyalgia. It was founded by a diverse group of individuals with one thing in common: they all suffer from the disorder. The first annual Advocacy Day was held in Washington, D.C. in September 2019. Since moving to virtual meetings the organization has grown the Fibromyalgia Delegates base around the country. Successfully collaborating with organizations such as Looms for Lupus, Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia, and Men With Fibromyalgia, they bring together Fibromyalgia advocates, clinicians, researchers, caregivers, and loved ones to connect together and speak to their legislative representatives. A sustained investment for Fibromyalgia specific research is desperately needed to accelerate new treatments and figure out the underlying cause of Fibromyalgia, which is still unknown.
"Appropriation funding designated for specific Fibromyalgia neurological research will create foundations for actionable development of better treatment options, help identify a specific medical specialty, and promote a better quality of life," stressed Talwar. “We need all of our Fibromyalgia warriors to come together to help us advance these priorities for the greater good of the community."
For those who want to participate in Fibromyalgia Advocacy Day be sure to follow social media activities and check out FibroDC.com for updates. For more information about Support Fibro, go to supportfibromyalgia.org.
