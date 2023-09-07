Advancing Fibromyalgia Medical Education: A New Milestone in Patient Care

Speakers from various health industries share their fibromyalgia insights.

The Fibromyalgia Health Professionals Conference launches in Houston this October with a hybrid event.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES , September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Fibromyalgia Medical Education: A New Milestone in Patient CareIn a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving the understanding and management of fibromyalgia, leading healthcare organizations, medical professionals, and patient advocates have come together to announce the launch of the Fibromyalgia Health Professionals Conference . This program represents a significant step forward in addressing the complex challenges faced by individuals living with fibromyalgia and the healthcare providers who support them.Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition affecting millions worldwide, has long been a misunderstood medical issue. Fibromyalgia patients can spend many years jumping from provider to provider with little relief. The team at the Texas Center for Lifestyle Medicine has organized speakers around the country to share their insights on fibromyalgia. Speakers include experts from internal medicine, integrative medicine, sleep medicine, dentistry, chiropractic care, myofascial release experts, and more. Medical education credits will be provided. The hybrid event takes place in Houston, Texas on October 5-7, 2023. A virtual track is also available.This conference is designed for all healthcare professionals seeking to deepen their expertise in fibromyalgia and TMJ disorders.Key highlights of the program include:1. Comprehensive Curriculum: The program features a comprehensive curriculum developed by leading experts in the field.2. Multidisciplinary Approach: Recognizing the multidimensional nature of fibromyalgia, the program emphasizes a multidisciplinary approach, encouraging collaboration between physicians, physical therapists, mental health professionals, and other healthcare providers.3. Patient-Centered Care: Patient advocates have played a pivotal role in shaping the program, ensuring that the patient's perspective and experience are at the forefront of medical education.4. Earn Certifications: You will have the opportunity to not only add to your credentials but also signify your commitment to being at the forefront of patient care. Show your patients and peers that you are an authority in managing fibromyalgia and TMJ disorders.The renowned team at the Texas Center for Lifestyle Medicine and the national nonprofit Support Fibromyalgia Network have teamed up for this special event. They look forward to building a collaborative care model that will improve the lives of those affected by fibromyalgia.Fibromyalgia patient advocate, health coach, and co-founder of the Support Fibromyalgia Network, Melissa Talwar, shared her enthusiasm for the program, saying, "This conference offers hope for a better future through improved medical education. As someone who has battled fibromyalgia for over 20 years, I am thrilled that this initiative is finally taking shape. We hope to see more collaboration and more medical education available on fibromyalgia soon."For more information about the conference, please visit https://www.physiciantransformationinstitute.com/fibro or contact friends@supportfibro.org

Collaborative Care Model for Fibromyalgia