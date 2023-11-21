Channelside, Tampa Chiropractor: Spinal Realignment & Posture Correction Update

Channelside, Tampa Chiropractor: Spinal Realignment & Posture Correction

Alessi Functional Health (813-280-4084) announces its updated spinal realignment services for residents of Channelside, Tampa.

CHANNELSIDE, TAMPA, FL, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Alessi Functional Health updated its chiropractic services to include postural rehabilitation and posture training exercises. During an adjustment, a therapist applies quick force to correct a misalignment and release pressure on the nerves. The team also teaches patients basic exercises and stretches that they can do at home.

More details can be found at https://alessifunctionalhealth.com/

The update coincides with recent research showing that spinal misalignment is highly correlated to other medical conditions, such as neck and shoulder pain, frequent headaches, and numbness in the hands or feet. According to Medical News Today, spine misalignment may significantly impact a person’s quality of life.

Addressing this, the team uses a functional approach and state-of-the-art diagnostic systems to develop a more accurate diagnosis of the patient’s concern and craft a personalized treatment plan to improve overall wellness and prevent further pain.

All treatment plans attempt to trigger the natural healing process of the body. By gently manipulating the spine into its correct position, the chiropractors at Alessi Functional Health allow the nerve roots to return to their natural position. This not only loosens any stiff muscles and alleviates radiating pain around the back and shoulder area, but also allows the body to heal itself naturally.

Dr. Alfred Alessi, who leads the team, uses multiple natural modalities, such as functional medicine, nutrition, and chiropractic care, to address the root cause of the patient’s condition. He says that spinal misalignment is often caused by a variety of factors, from poor posture to overexertion, and works closely with each patient to determine the best treatment plan.

Dr. Alessi and his team help patients suffering from lower back pain, asthma, chronic headaches, ear infections, and scoliosis, among other conditions.

A spokesperson for the clinic wrote, "Using hand manipulation paired with specific corrective protocols, we can help your body heal itself naturally. Dr. Alessi and staff take a whole-body approach to getting you to the point where you feel better and function at your best."

