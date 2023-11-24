Silicon Valley Investclub Welcoming New Partner: UNIPLAT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Investclub is an official member of the Forbes Finance Council that connects global investors across the world with highly appealing venture capital and private equity deals. By being at the center of Silicon Valley's entrepreneurial network, Silicon Valley Investclub has deep connections within the realm of entrepreneurs and innovators. This unique position allows the company to bring together investors and startups, fostering collaborations and opening doors to potential partnerships and future investment opportunities. Silicon Valley Investclub's expertise, due diligence, and extensive network empower investors to make informed decisions and potentially reap significant returns on their investments.
Silicon Valley Investclub is honored to welcome UNIPLAT as a new partner and looks forward to growing our business and achieving our mutual goals. We believe that business partnerships are the key to success.
Unify Platform AG is an open innovative platform that transforms the way researchers are recognized and incentivized, revolutionizing the landscape of global research. Based on principles of integrating e-money, popularity, and artificial intelligence linked to bibliometric values, UNIPLAT ensures fair competition and equal opportunities for researchers across the globe, supporting the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).
About Unify Platform AG
Unify Platform AG, Zug, Switzerland, was founded in December 2019 by Tokinori Terada and the Japanese serial entrepreneur Takahisa Karita with the aim to guarantee equal evaluation and recognition for researchers worldwide. Through the company's commitment to fair evaluation, innovative incentives, global reach, and community building, they are empowering researchers from all walks of life to make their mark in their respective fields.
Company homepage: https://unify21.com
UNIPLAT top page: https://uniplat.social/
About Silicon Valley Investclub
Silicon Valley Investclub unites private and institutional investors, brokers, and professional analysts of Silicon Valley. Silicon Valley (in the San Francisco Bay area, California) - the innovation entrepreneurship world center and venture investments homeland, where all the necessary conditions for innovation economy flourishing exist.
Homepage: https://investclub.sv
