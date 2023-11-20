Partnership with the THP Prompts Operation Guardians of the Roadway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Patrol for Operation Guardians of the Roadway, to ramp up enforcement of Tennessee’s Move Over Law (T.C.A. 55-8-132). The law was passed in 2006 and requires drivers to move over into an adjacent lane of traffic, when safe to do so, or to slow down when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road. In 2023, there have been 33 HELP trucks hit while responding to incidents and 5 of those crashes have occurred in the past month.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Chattanooga Police Department, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office worked a total of 84 hours, pulled over 77 vehicles, issued 15 warnings, and wrote 9 citations for violation of the state’s Move Over Law.

“State law requires drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Working together with our extraordinary law enforcement partners, we can help change driver behavior and make it safer for everyone on the road. Crash responders can’t do their jobs if their lives are being put at risk.”

The penalty for violating the Move Over Law in Tennessee is a maximum fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

