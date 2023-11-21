SCAN Health Plan and Heritage Provider Network Launch New Medicare Advantage Plan
Plan Features Self-Referral for Initial Consultation for Faster and Easier Access to Specialty CareLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, and Heritage Provider Network (HPN), the largest physician-led healthcare network in Southern California, are launching SCAN Navigate (HMO), a provider-specific plan that enables members to self-refer to certain in-network specialists without a referral or prior authorization for initial consultation.
“SCAN understands that healthcare is not one size fits all and that our members are the greatest advocates of their own health and independence,” said Karen Schulte, president of Medicare for SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN Navigate gives our members the autonomy and freedom to work directly with specialists within HPN making the process of accessing specialty care faster, easier and more personalized.”
“Through our collaboration between SCAN and HPN medical groups in Southern California, we are continuously improving the member experience. Not only will Navigate members have quicker access to select specialties, they will also have greater choice in selecting the right specialist across a wider combined network,” said Dan Frank, Chief Operating Officer of Regal Medical Group, a participating medical group within HPN.
SCAN Navigate members will have self-referral capabilities for initial consultations with specialists within HPN in the areas of cardiology, dermatology, gynecology, ophthalmology and gastroenterology.
This self-referral option applies across the following participating HPN medical groups:
ADOC Medical Group, Desert Oasis Healthcare, Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group, High Desert Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare, Regal Medical Group, and Heritage Sierra Medical Group. Other providers are available in the SCAN Navigate plan’s network.
SCAN Health Plan will offer the SCAN Navigate plan to members in California’s Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties starting January 1, 2024.
SCAN Navigate’s benefits also include:
• $11 copays* for select name-brand medications
• One Pass fitness pass that offers access to fitness centers and premium fitness studios as well as on-demand and live-streaming classes; and
• Fitbit Care powered by Google offers premium features, including new content just for SCAN members.
Eligible adults can sign up for SCAN plans during the 2024 Medicare Annual Election Period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 07, 2023.
Additional Information:
As of January 1, 2024, SCAN Health Plan will operate in 13 California counties including Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Alameda, San Mateo, San Francisco, Stanislaus, Fresno, Madera and Santa Clara.
SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) will operate in Nye County and Clark County, Nevada.
SCAN Health Plan (Texas) will operate in Harris and Bexar Counties, Texas.
SCAN Health Plan (New Mexico) will operate in Bernalillo and Sandoval Counties, New Mexico.
SCAN Desert Health Plan will operate in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties in Arizona.
For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com.
* Copayment is for a one-month supply and may change during the Coverage Gap stage”
SCAN Health Plan in California, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico and SCAN Desert Health Plan in Arizona are HMO plans with Medicare contracts. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan and SCAN Desert Health Plan depend on contract renewal.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 287,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Heritage Provider Network
HPN is one of the largest physician founded and physician owned managed care organizations in the country dedicated to value-based healthcare delivery improvements. HPN develops and manages coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offer some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care, and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, and Arizona, providing high-quality, cost-effective healthcare with over one million patient members. HPN is dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first as evidenced by the 5-star rating in Standards of Excellence from America’s Physician Groups.
