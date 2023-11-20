Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Burglary, shooting incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23B2005510

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: About 1:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 110 and Maple Avenue, Chelsea, VT

VIOLATIONS: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Will’s Store and WRC Performance Products

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is requesting information from the public to help identify an individual involved with a burglary and shooting incident in the town of Chelsea. The employees of Will’s Store and WRC Performance Products on Monday morning, Nov. 20, 2023, discovered that the windows of their business had bullet holes in them, and that someone had entered Will’s Store through the front window. A few miscellaneous items were taken from the store including beer and cigarettes. No one was injured during this event.

 

Troopers were able to find a .22 Short cartridge near the Chelsea Library. Investigation shows that the unknown individual fired three shots into Will’s Store and WRC Performance Products at about 1:45 a.m. Monday. Evidence of the shooting was recovered at the scene. Surveillance footage shows a single individual coming from the direction of the library toward Will’s Store at about the same time the shots were fired. Two videos showing the individual may be accessed on VSP’s Flickr page at this link.

 

Anyone with information about this incident or the individual in the surveillance footage is asked to contact Trooper Brian Jordan at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Anonymous tips also may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

 

