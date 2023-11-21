Worthy Announces Increase in Bond APY to 7%

You are Worthy of a better return

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthy Financial, Inc., a modern personal finance company that provides digital savings solutions and, via its subsidiaries, delivers alternative investment products to a wide-range of retail investors, is pleased to announce that its subsidiaries will be raising their bond yields from a 6% to a 7% APY.

The rate increase is available to existing bondholders in Worthy Community Bonds, Worthy Property Bonds and Worthy Property Bonds 2 as well as all new Worthy bond purchasers.

“Worthy’s mission is to ensure that our community thrives even as economic conditions change. By helping our bondholders maximize their savings as well as keep pace with inflation, this raise epitomizes that ongoing commitment,” stated Dara Albright, CMO of Worthy Property Bonds.

In addition to using the “spare change” accumulated via Worthy’s round-up app, the 7% APY bonds may also be purchased directly at WorthyBonds.com.

About Worthy

Worthy Financial, Inc. is a modern personal finance company that, via its subsidiaries, delivers alternative investment products and digital savings solutions that enables consumers to gather and grow their nest eggs including by rounding up their daily purchases and investing the spare change into higher yielding alternative assets more aligned with their values and lifestyle. Click here to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Worthy Bonds are not FDIC insured.