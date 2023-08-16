Worthy Announces Increase in Bond APY to 6%, Citing Need to Stay Ahead of Inflation

You are Worthy of a better return

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthy Financial, Inc., a modern personal finance company that provides digital savings solutions and, via its subsidiaries, delivers alternative investment products to a wide-range of retail investors, is pleased to announce that, for the next 6 months, its subsidiaries will be raising its bond yields to a 6% APY, in an effort to help investors stay ahead of inflation.

Worthy’s rate increase program, called "6 for 6", is available to existing bondholders in Worthy Community Bonds, Worthy Property Bonds and Worthy Property Bonds 2 as well as all new Worthy bond purchasers.

“During these challenging economic times, we are pleased to provide Worthy bondholders with another raise - one that is more than 10 times the national average yield for savings accounts, more than 2 times the national average for one year CD rates and one that is not impacted by stock market volatility. Although not FDIC insured, Worthy Property Bonds offer investors an attractive and liquid alternative without fees or minimum balance requirements,” stated Dara Albright, a Director of Worthy Financial, Inc.

In addition to using the “spare change” accumulated via Worthy’s round-up app, the 6% APY bonds may also be purchased directly at https://worthypropertybonds.com.

About Worthy

Worthy Financial, Inc. is a modern personal finance company that, via its subsidiaries, delivers alternative investment products and digital savings solutions that enables consumers to gather and grow their nest eggs including by rounding up their daily purchases and investing the spare change into higher yielding alternative assets more aligned with their values and lifestyle. Click here to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.