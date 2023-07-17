Worthy Financial Announces Philanthropic Initiative to Support Worthy Causes in Communities Across America

You are Worthy of a better return

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthy Financial, Inc., a modern personal finance company that helps the masses build retirement nest eggs, is pleased to announce its latest philanthropic endeavor designed to support worthy causes in communities across America.

Aptly called Worthy Causes, this new initiative will be awarding $50,000 to a handful of charities, organizations, and/or individuals in their efforts to make their communities and the world a better place. The awards will be granted via Worthy Financial's subsidiaries, Worthy Property Bonds and Worthy Property Bonds 2.

According to Sally Outlaw, CEO of Worthy Financial, Inc, “There are so many extraordinary people making noble contributions in communities across America, and we would like to thank them by donating to their causes.”

The Worthy team will be selecting 5 lucky nominees per month - one of whom will be chosen by Worthy community members to receive the $10,000 award for that particular month.

Participation, nominations and voting are open to all Worthy members who own $100 or more in Worthy bonds (self-nominations are welcome). In addition, Worthy will also be gifting $100 to the submitter of the winning monthly entry.

The first month’s winners will be announced on September 1, 2023.

Click here to learn more about the nomination process and to obtain a submission form.

Worthy Financial, Inc. is a modern personal finance company that, via its subsidiaries, delivers alternative investment products and digital savings solutions that enables consumers to gather and grow their nest eggs including by rounding up their daily purchases and investing the spare change into higher yielding alternative assets more aligned with their values and lifestyle. Visit www.worthybonds.com to learn more.

