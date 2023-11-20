Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,653 in the last 365 days.

Tree Clearing to Begin on U.S. Highway 385 Construction Project Near Pactola Dam

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Contact: Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, Zandra Construction will begin clearing trees along U.S. Highway 385 from the north side of Pactola Dam to the Pennington-Lawrence County line. Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car. Motorists can expect 15 minute delays through the work zone. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

The tree clearing is a preliminary effort of phase one of the U.S. Highway 385 construction project, which is scheduled to begin in spring 2024.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.US-385.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “US385” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

-30-

You just read:

Tree Clearing to Begin on U.S. Highway 385 Construction Project Near Pactola Dam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more