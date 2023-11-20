Tree Clearing to Begin on U.S. Highway 385 Construction Project Near Pactola Dam

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Contact: Tim Wicks, Custer Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, Zandra Construction will begin clearing trees along U.S. Highway 385 from the north side of Pactola Dam to the Pennington-Lawrence County line. Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car. Motorists can expect 15 minute delays through the work zone. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

The tree clearing is a preliminary effort of phase one of the U.S. Highway 385 construction project, which is scheduled to begin in spring 2024.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.US-385.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “US385” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

