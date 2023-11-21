Submit Release
DISCOVER THE POWER OF FAITH AND RESILIENCE IN "GOD'S GRACE, NOT MY DISGRACE" BY CLAUDIA INGLIS

Claudia Inglis gives readers a life lesson from her own life experiences

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People often find it challenging to determine their life path, as life itself is a rollercoaster. They need to discover what life has in store for them. When hardships arise, more often than not, people turn to the most powerful being who can help them overcome any struggle, and that is God.

Hope and faith are among the critical gifts that prayer provides when adversity strikes. Claudia Inglis shares a part of her life to inspire and demonstrate resilience and faith in God, which are essential for survival.

“God's Grace, Not My Disgrace” - these are the words that the Holy Spirit shared with her as she wrote this book. This book also enabled her to forgive everyone who has hurt her throughout her life's journey. It truly reflects a story of rebirth and liberation from life's bitterness.

LaVerne Bolden, an Amazon reviewer, gave the book an impressive 5.0 out of 5 stars rating, expressing deep admiration for the book and highlighting its powerful message.

Claudia endured a lot of emotional and physical pain while growing up, but this did not deter her from becoming a renowned nurse. Now that she has retired after nearly 30 years of service, she received a calling from God to write about her personal life experiences and share them with the world—a blessed opportunity to proclaim the great work of God in her life.

“God's Grace, Not My Disgrace” by Claudia Inglis was published by Olympus Story House on July 17, 2023.

Grab a copy of “God's Grace, Not My Disgrace,” from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, AbeBooks, Magers & Quinn Booksellers, and all other online bookstores.



Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

