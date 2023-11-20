Illinois DOT releases information related to the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge project in the Quad Cities

Posted on: November 15, 2023

Editor’s note: This news release is being sent through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s news release distribution as a courtesy to the Illinois Department of Transportation

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 15, 2023 – Now that the Interstate 74 bridge connecting Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois, is completed, the Illinois and Iowa DOTs are focused on your input for a new I-80 bridge in the area.

The Illinois DOT is the lead agency for the I-80 project. They held the fourth in a series of public meetings related to the project this afternoon. A Media Factsheet has been developed for the project and can be accessed on the project website - https://www.i80mississippibridge.com/.

##

Contacts:

Illinois DOT: Deana S. Hermes, 815/284-5457 or [email protected]

Iowa DOT: Phil Mescher, 515-233-7969 or [email protected]