CLAUDIA INGLIS CELEBRATES THE UNCHANGING GOODNESS OF GOD THROUGH HER BOOK, HEARTFELT EXPRESSIONS
Claudia Inglis shares her reflections based on her own experiences in life.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the world's riches, people will always seek peace, calm, and simplicity in their lives. It is often discovered that emotions are mirrored, and souls yearn for the most heartfelt expressions. Claudia Inglis shares one of her treasured works, "Heartfelt Expressions." It is a collection of poems about various experiences in life that any reader can relate to, celebrating the unchanging goodness of God. These poems stir the soul to seek more purpose, the heart to desire love, and the mind to become more curious. Between these pages, Claudia draws from her life experiences, emotions, and shared reflections.
Claudia Inglis penned this book with the intent of encouraging, aiming for her words to resonate deeply with the heart and mind; everyone will develop a connection with the inner self. In 2008, Claudia, a former nurse, became a citizen of the United States. She has been trained as a Christian preacher and as a Christian counselor, and she has a Certificate in Christian Ministry from New York Theological Seminary. Claudia is very interested in spiritual things, loves dancing, and sings to show her dedication.
LaVerne Bolden, an Amazon reviewer, gave the book an impressive 5.0 out of 5 stars rating, expressing deep admiration for the book and highlighting its powerful message.
“Heartfelt Expressions" by Claudia Inglis was published by Olympus Story House on July 17, 2023. It is available for purchase on Amazon in Kindle or paperback formats. Additionally, you can find it at Barnes and Noble, AbeBooks, Magers & Quinn Booksellers, and other digital bookstores worldwide.
