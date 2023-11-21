Nick Coppola is Officially Endorsed by Local Police and Fire Fighters for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 3
First Responders Endorsement Shows Coppola is the Best Choice to Keep City Safe
Now more than ever, we must stand with these hardworking men and women who selflessly run towards danger to ensure our safety. Thank you for trusting me to be your next City Commissioner”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association and the Professional Fire Fighters of Delray Beach, Local 1842, have both endorsed Nick Coppola for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 3.
"I am proud to have the backing of our local first responders and am committed to their efforts to keep Delray Beach safe,” said Nick Coppola, “Now more than ever, we must stand with these hardworking men and women who selflessly run towards danger in order to ensure our safety. Thank you for trusting me to be your next City Commissioner - I look forward to being a champion for you and for a safer Delray Beach."
The endorsements from the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association and the Professional Fire Fighters of Delray Beach, Local 1842, underscore Nick Coppola's dedication to public safety and his recognition of the vital role first responders play in the community.
Nick Coppola's commitment reflects a genuine understanding of the challenges our first responders face and a determination to address those challenges effectively. In a time where the demands on law enforcement and fire fighters are continually evolving, having a City Commissioner who prioritizes the needs and concerns of these essential workers is crucial for maintaining the city's well-being. Proper funding is vital for our first responders to maintain quality services and to attract top-of-class personnel to their ranks and Coppola is committed to working with other city leaders to ensure funding for public safety is prioritized.
By securing the support of organizations dedicated to public safety, Coppola establishes himself as a candidate who values collaboration and aims to create a safer and more secure city for everyone. As the March 19, 2024 election approaches, these important endorsements reflect the trust and confidence our public safety officials have in Nick Coppola to lead Delray Beach toward a future marked by safety, unity, and prosperity.
To learn more about Nick Coppola and his campaign for Delray Beach City Commission, Seat 3, please visit: www.NickForDelray.com.
