$3.58 Million For Prince Albert Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 20, 2023

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $3.04 million to the City of Prince Albert through the Municipal Police Grants program. This grant will support 23 existing police service positions in the community.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $540,000 for three positions as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) initiative. This brings the total amount of the Prince Albert Police Service Funding Agreement to $3.58 million for 26 police positions in 2023-24.

"Investing in safe communities is a priority for our government," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister and Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. "This partnership offers continued support to our police service and strengthens public safety in our community."

The funding supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives in Prince Albert, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers to provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

The grant also supports the continuation of the Crime Reduction Team (CRT), which gathers intelligence on street gangs and gang associates; the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT), which investigates drugs, illegal weapons and human trafficking; and the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) program, which is dedicated to the investigation of online child exploitation.

"Our community is not like any other cities around the province," Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said. "We are facing addictions, homelessness, weapons and property-related crimes. Municipal Police Grants support a more focused approach to crime trends and targeted enforcement initiatives aimed at proactively addressing illegal activity in our community."

"Provincial funding, in partnership with the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, isn't just monetary assistance - it's a critical resource that fuels our initiatives," Prince Albert Police Chief Patrick Nogier said. "This funding is vital for us to navigate the challenging landscape of high crime severity while adapting to a transient criminal element that constantly tests the dynamics of local public safety. Together, we're building a safer, more secure Prince Albert."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

