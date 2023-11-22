PureArts and Bethesda Announce Vasco Articulated Figure from Highly Anticipated RPG Starfield
Pre-Orders for the Vasco 1/6 Scale Articulated Figure now open!MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One week after the release of Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated RPG, Starfield, PureArts introduced the world to the newest space exploration companion: the Vasco 1/6 Scale Articulated Figure! Pre-orders for the Starfield: Vasco 1/6 Scale Articulated Figure are open now!
Vasco is a utilitarian, heavy industrial machine designed by Lunar Robotics and well-suited for the rigors of space travel. PureArts brings Starfield’s Vasco to life with a highly detailed, fully articulated 1/6 scale figure! Standing at almost one foot tall, the figure has over 15 points of articulation including the feet, knees, hips, camera, shoulders, elbows, wrists, and fingers. The PureArts Exclusive Edition, limited to only 150 units and available only on PureArts.com, includes a replica of The Artifact to help you and Vasco solve the puzzle: “What’s out there?”
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
• Highly detailed 1/6 scale figure of Vasco from Starfield
• Fully articulated figure with over 15 points of articulation
• Exclusive Item: The Artifact replica
PRODUCT DETAILS
• License: Bethesda
• Scale: 1/6
• Exclusive Edition Size: 150
• Standard Edition Size: Open
• MSRP: $369 USD
• Available: Worldwide
• Dimensions: 11.8 inches tall (30 cm tall)
• Weight: 1.8 lbs (0.8 kg)
• Estimated Delivery: Q4 2024
About PureArts Studio | PureArts is an internationally recognized collectibles distributor known for its range of products, artistic approach, dedication to details and unique sculpture designs. From indie games to blockbuster movies, its masterful storytelling, development, design, and production has earned it global industry awards and top recognition from high-end statue communities, fans and collectors for quality and detail.
About Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda Softworks, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. family of companies, is a worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Titles featured under the Bethesda label include such blockbuster franchises as The Elder Scrolls®, Fallout®, DOOM®, QUAKE®, Wolfenstein®, Dishonored®, The Evil Within™, Prey®, RAGE®, DEATHLOOP®, Redfall™, Ghostwire™: Tokyo and Starfield™. Titles are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries. For more information on Bethesda Softworks’ products, visit www.bethesda.net.
About Bethesda Game Studios
Bethesda Game Studios is the award-winning development team known around the world for its ground-breaking work on The Elder Scrolls series and the Fallout series. Creators of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion®, the 2006 ‘Game of the Year’; Fallout® 3, the 2008 ‘Game of the Year’; The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim®, the 2011 ‘Game of the Year’; Fallout® 4, the winner of more than 200 “Best Of” awards including the 2016 BAFTA and 2016 D.I.C.E. Game of the Year; and Fallout Shelter™, the award-winning mobile game with more than 100 million users. Bethesda Game Studios has earned its reputation as one of the industry's most respected and accomplished game development studios. For more information on Bethesda Game Studios, visit www.bethesdagamestudios.com.
PureArts Starfield Vasco 1/6 Scale Articulated Figure Official Trailer!