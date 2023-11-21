PureArts and CD PROJEKT RED Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Collection Grows with Eredin Helmet Replica
PureArts and CD PROJEKT RED have teamed up again for their second release of the year and third The Witcher collectible: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Eredin 1/1 Scale Helmet Replica! Pre-orders for the Eredin Helmet Replica open WORLDWIDE today, November 24 at 1 PM EST/ 7 PM CET on PureArts.com!
The skull-shaped helmet of the King of the Wild Hunt inspires fear and strengthens the legend of the Winter Queen and her Wild Hunt and is the perfect display piece for fans of The Witcher! Featuring a removable face plate, the highly detailed Eredin Helmet Replica rests atop Eredin’s sword hilt. The Exclusive Edition, limited to only 150 units and available only on PureArts.com, includes a metal replica of Eredin’s brooch.
PRODUCT DETAILS:
• Licensed by CD PROJEKT RED
• Price: $499 USD
• Material: Polyresin
• 1:1 Scale
• Dimensions: 10 x 12 x 23 inches (25 x 30 x 59 cm)
• Weight: 7.7 lbs (3.5 kg)
• Estimated Delivery Date: Q4 2024
• Shipping: WORLDWIDE
PRODUCT FEATURES
• Highly detailed replica of Eredin’s helmet from The Witcher 3
• Exclusive Edition Item: Eredin’s brooch metal replica
• Exclusive Edition Size: 150
• Non-Exclusive Edition Size: 850
About PureArts Studio | PureArts is an internationally recognized collectibles distributor known for its range of products, artistic approach, dedication to details and unique sculpture designs. From indie games to blockbuster movies, its masterful storytelling, development, design, and production has earned it global industry awards and top recognition from high-end statue communities, fans and collectors for quality and detail.
