This project must be community driven. We are very excited by the opportunity to use PureArts’ skills to create an incredible line of collectibles with BAYC IP Holders.”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureArts Brings Bored Ape to the Physical World
— Arnaud Perez, PureArts Managing Director
PureArts is proud to unveil its first high-end Bored Ape Yacht Club collectibles, created in collaboration with Bored Ape owners and with the support of BoredJobs. Pre-orders for the BAYC #1356 - Bored Space Ape 1/8 Scale statue and BAYC #778 - Bored Captain Ape 1/8 Scale statue will open Friday, December 2 at 4 PM EST during Art Basel Miami at the OtherBlock event and also on Purearts.com.
Officially licensed by the owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, PureArts displays the licensing capabilities that merge the physical and digital universe. Captain, officially licensed from BAYC#778 owner @friesframe, and Space, officially licensed from BAYC#1356 owner @boredspaceape, were voted on by the BAYC community to become the first high-end physical Bored Ape collectibles. It’s a unique process in licensing industry due to the IP rights granted to NFT holders by Yuga Labs, the company behind the BAYC brand.
Arnaud Perez, Managing Director of PureArts, said, "As an NFT Collector myself, it was important to have a different approach than our licensing deals with gaming or movie brands. This project must be community driven and it’s for this reason that I quickly reached out to BoredJobs to explain my vision and my project. We are very excited by the opportunity to use PureArts’ skills to create an incredible line of collectibles with BAYC IP Holders."
For the first time, as an innovative leader in collectibles, Purearts will include an NFC chip embedded in the base, allowing the owner to connect their crypto-wallet and claim their unique digital collectible of their physical statue. Digital collectibles will have a range of rarity and will unlock future benefits. This innovative project conceptually links physical and digital collectibles, certifying the authenticity of the product and opening never-ending utilities for collectors.
The BAYC #1356 - Bored Space Ape 1/8 Scale statue and BAYC #778 - Bored Captain Ape 1/8 Scale statue are expected to ship in May 2023, with free pickup available at ApeFest 2023 in New York. PureArts is currently offering $15 discounted shipping on individual statues and a $20 early bird discount on the bundle for the first 48 hours (valid through December 4).
PureArts Managing Director and BAYC#9593 owner, Arnaud Perez, will be at Art Basel Miami and the OtherBlock event to reveal the Bored Ape 1/8 Scale Statues and discuss the exciting new project.
The Bored Ape Statue collection can be found here: https://www.purearts.com/collections/bayc
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
• Officially licensed by BAYC#778 owner and BAYC#1356 owner
• MSRP: $110 each
• Bundle MSRP: $200 for first 48 hours, $220 after
• 1/8 scale
• Material: Mixed media
• Available: Worldwide
• Estimated Delivery: May 2023
About PureArts Studio | PureArts is an internationally recognized collectibles creator known for its range of products, artistic approach, dedication to details and unique sculpture designs. From AAA games to blockbuster movies, its masterful storytelling, development, design, and production has earned it global industry awards and top recognition from high-end statue communities, fans and collectors for quality and detail.
