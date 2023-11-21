Compliant Pharmacy Alliance Renews National Program Sponsorship for Flip the Pharmacy
Continues to Invest in the Future of Community-based Pharmacy
I’d like to extend my utmost gratitude to Compliant Pharmacy Alliance for their ongoing investment in the future of community-based pharmacy. ”GARNER, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flip the Pharmacy®, the multi-year pharmacy transformation program impacting thousands of community-based pharmacies, announced that Compliant Pharmacy Alliance (CPA®), one of the country’s most forward-thinking member-owned purchasing cooperative, has renewed their national program sponsorship of Flip the Pharmacy. The sponsorship will support the program's mission of working with pharmacy practice sites to move beyond counting and filling prescriptions, to the ultimate goal of longitudinal and patient-level care processes.
— Randy McDonough, Director of the Flip the Pharmacy program
“I’d like to extend my utmost gratitude to Compliant Pharmacy Alliance for their ongoing investment in the future of community-based pharmacy. They have financially supported Flip the Pharmacy since the very beginning,” said Randy McDonough, PharmD, MS, BCGP, BCPS, FAPhA, Director of Practice Transformation for the Flip the Pharmacy program. “CPA was the very first national program-wide sponsor and this renewed sponsorship will continue to help even more local community-based pharmacies expand their practice beyond filling prescriptions and toward improving patient health.”
The Flip the Pharmacy program has over 1,400 community pharmacies that have engaged in practice transformation, which are supported by 541 pharmacy coaches from 74 local Flip the Pharmacy teams.
“As I look to the future of community pharmacy, I feel it is more important than ever to remain committed to Flip the Pharmacy’s mission of pharmacy practice transformation,” shared Jay Blackburn, CEO of Compliant Pharmacy Alliance. “CPA members are many of the best pharmacies in the country, and Flip the Pharmacy continues to elevate them. We are proud to continue our investment in the Flip the Pharmacy program and in our pharmacies’ futures.”
As part of Flip the Pharmacy, pharmacy teams work to transform their community-based pharmacy practice beyond point-in-time, prescription-level transactional models toward longitudinal, patient-level care processes and value-based models. Practice transformation coaches use Change Packages and weekly webinars to work with the pharmacy teams to implement workflow innovations within key practice transformation domains that emphasize delivery of quality patient care and documentation in an eCare Plan platform. The Change Packages and other educational resources are free and publicly available to all pharmacies at www.flipthepharmacy.com.
“Compliant Pharmacy Alliance has long demonstrated their commitment to Flip the Pharmacy and their support has been instrumental in driving the practice transformation initiative,” said Troy Trygstad, Pharm.D., MBA, Ph.D., Executive Director of CPESN® USA. “Their continued investment furthers their dedication to support the deployment of tools and resources that bring enhanced opportunities and sustainability to community-based pharmacies across the country.”
“The Community Pharmacy Foundation greatly appreciates CPA’s renewed national sponsorship of Flip the Pharmacy,” added Kelly A. Brock, Pharm.D., Executive Director of the Community Pharmacy Foundation. “We see the tremendous impact this program has had on countless local community pharmacies, reshaping their practice to provide longitudinal care that extends far beyond traditional dispensing. With the generous support from CPA and other program sponsors, we will be able to scale Flip the Pharmacy even more which will help us achieve our mission to advance community pharmacy practice and better serve the patients in our communities."
This practice transformation effort would not be possible without the support from Founding Sponsor: Community Pharmacy Foundation (CPF); our National Program Sponsors: AmerisourceBergen, Compliant Pharmacy Alliance, Outcomes, and Parata Systems; our National Program Partners: NCPA Innovation Center and Parata Systems; and numerous Team Sponsors and Team Partners.
With support from CPF, the Coordinating Center for Flip the Pharmacy has developed Change Packages, educational webinars and a wide array of support materials for four progressions: Hypertension, Opioid Management, Immunizations/COVID-19, and Diabetes/Social Determinants of Health. These resources include best practices and workflow innovations that support practice transformation. All Flip the Pharmacy materials and resources are publicly available to any community pharmacy that is interested in transforming their practice and can be accessed at www.flipthepharmacy.com.
About Community Pharmacy Foundation
The Community Pharmacy Foundation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing community pharmacy practice and patient care delivery through grant funding and resource sharing. Visit www.communitypharmacyfoundation.org to learn more. Follow them on LinkedIn for the latest updates.
About Compliant Pharmacy Alliance
Compliant Pharmacy Alliance (CPA®) is a member-owned independent pharmacy purchasing cooperative celebrating 26 years in business. We provide member support services, contract negotiation and management, pharmacy industry education and general administrative functions for 2200+ independent retail pharmacies in 48 states. Learn more at www.compliantrx.com.
About Flip the Pharmacy®
Flip the Pharmacy® is a multi-year program aiming to transform community-based pharmacy practice beyond filling prescriptions toward an ongoing focus on a patient’s health (or more officially, beyond point-in-time, prescription-level transactional models toward longitudinal and patient-level care processes and value-based models). Using change packages, Flip the Pharmacy coaches work with local pharmacy teams to implement six key transformation domains that emphasize workflow innovations to facilitate longitudinal patient care. To date, over 1,400 community-based pharmacies have received direct coaching and implementation support. Flip the Pharmacy has been made possible through the generous support of Founding Sponsor Community Pharmacy Foundation and National Program Sponsors: AmerisourceBergen, Compliant Pharmacy Alliance, Outcomes, and Parata Systems. Learn more at www.flipthepharmacy.com.
Tiffany Capps
CPESN USA
+ +1 910-398-4475
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram