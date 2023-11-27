RoofersCoffeeShop® Releases 2023 Roofing Industry Trends Report
The 2023 Trends Report identifies current business issues as well as training and technology needs.
This Trends Survey allows us to know what contractors and the industry are experiencing so we can provide the valuable tools and networking opportunities to overcome these challenges.”SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces the release of its latest Roofing Industry Trends Report, sponsored by Beacon Building Products. This Trends Report, which gathered information from March to September 2023, reveals current business issues, training and technology needs, in addition to gauging contractors’ involvement with associations and vocational schools.
— Heidi J. Ellsworth
“RoofersCoffeeShop is dedicated to the success of the roofing industry and the professionals who make it great. This Trends Survey allows us to know what contractors and the industry are experiencing so we can provide contractors with valuable tools and networking opportunities to overcome these challenges,” stated Heidi J. Ellsworth, RCS president. “Roofing professionals provide invaluable insights that shed light on the current challenges and successes, while also identifying future needs of the industry.”
The findings from the report were the subject of a Coffee Conversations® episode featuring roofing professionals from Florida, Colorado and Indiana who spoke to the issues they are seeing in their respective areas of the country. John Kenney of Cotney Consulting Group, Lee Lipniskis of Levello Construction and Beth Kegley of Beacon joined Ellsworth to dive deeper into the trends uncovered in the survey and report.
Results show that just over 50% of respondents identified labor retention and recruitment as a top business issue they are facing in the industry, with 30% of respondents indicating there is a shortage of skilled labor. New hire training and technology on the roof were identified by respondents as their greatest needs for recruiting and retaining labor. Fluctuating material costs, followed by material availability, were indicated as other challenges contractors are facing this year. From the information gathered from the 210 respondents, project management and estimating technology remain a significant need in the industry, in addition to digital marketing – digital advertising, websites and content.
Since 2016, RCS has surveyed contractors in the industry and developed five Trends Reports to date that focus on the challenges faced by contractors, their likes and the tools and technology they are using to build their businesses.
Download the 2023 Trends Report today!
About RoofersCoffeeShop
As an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com.
Karen Edwards
RoofersCoffeeShop
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Unveiling the 2023 Roofing Trends Report - sponsored by Beacon!