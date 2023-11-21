Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Outlines Tummy Tuck Health Benefits
Dr. Steven Turkeltaub, a Scottsdale plastic surgeon, notes how tummy tuck surgery can address health concerns like incontinence, back pain and muscle weakness.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For patients seeking a slimmer, tauter and more toned abdomen, tummy tuck surgery is the procedure of choice. Dr. Steven Turkeltaub, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Scottsdale, explains that the powerful effects of a tummy tuck result from the tightening of the muscles of the abdominal wall along with addressing excess skin and fat. Although virtually all individuals seeking this procedure are doing so for aesthetic reasons, Dr. Turkeltaub notes that they often experience unexpected health improvements as a result, including:
1. Enhanced Posture and Reduced Back Pain: One of the most significant potential health benefits of a tummy tuck is improved posture, says Dr. Turkeltaub. The procedure tightens abdominal muscles, providing better support for the spine. As a result, many patients experience reduced back pain, especially in the lower back area.
2. Strengthened Core Muscles: A tummy tuck can help to restore weakened or separated abdominal muscles, which often occurs as a result of pregnancy or significant weight fluctuations. Dr. Turkeltaub explains that strengthening the core muscles not only contributes to a flatter and firmer abdomen but also enhances overall physical performance. A strong core is essential for activities such as lifting, bending and even maintaining balance.
3. Alleviation of Urinary Incontinence: Some women experience stress urinary incontinence, a condition where they involuntarily leak urine during exercise, when sneezing or while laughing. Dr. Turkeltaub notes that abdominoplasty can alleviate this condition in some individuals by creating better support for the bladder and urethra.
4. Reduced Skin Irritation: For patients who have excess, hanging skin after major weight loss, chafing and rashes within the skin folds can lead to physical discomfort, unpleasant body odor and embarrassment. In addition to enhancing a patient’s overall physique, removing loose skin can also reduce irritation and enhance quality of life.
5. Improved Mental Health and Self-Confidence: The psychological benefits of a tummy tuck should not be overlooked, says Dr. Turkeltaub. Many patients report increased self-esteem and a positive self-image following the procedure. Improved body confidence can lead to a more active and healthy lifestyle, as individuals are more motivated to maintain their results through regular exercise and a balanced diet.
Ultimately, when it comes to tummy tuck surgery, the benefits can be numerous and wide-ranging for qualified patients. However, for the best possible outcome, Dr. Turkeltaub recommends that patients interested in abdominal rejuvenation consult with a qualified board-certified plastic surgeon to help them decide whether the procedure is right for their specific concerns.
About Steven H. Turkeltaub, MD
Dr. Steven Turkeltaub is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the director of the Arizona Center For Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale. He and his team offer a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical procedures for the breasts, body, face and skin, including breast augmentation, liposuction, facelift and transgender top surgery. He maintains an active interest in continuing medical education, and is a member of The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the Arizona Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Turkeltaub is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Turkeltaub and his practice, visit turkeltaub.com, arizonabreast.com, and facebook.com/drturkeltaub, or find the practice on Instagram @drsteventurkeltaub.
