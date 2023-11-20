F&G seeking public input on Idaho upland game, turkey and furbearer season setting, 2024-2025
Learn More at These Upcoming Open Houses
Fish and Game staff will host a series of open houses at Fish and Game regional offices from Nov. 21-30. Hunters, trappers and members of the public are encouraged to attend an open house nearest to you for an opportunity to chat with staff and ask questions.
Panhandle Region | Nov. 30 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene
Clearwater Region | Nov. 29 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
3316 16th Street, Lewiston
Southwest Region (McCall) | Nov. 29 | 4-6 p.m.
555 Deinhard Lane, McCall
Southwest Region (Nampa) | Nov. 29 | 3-6 p.m.
15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa
Magic Valley Region | Nov. 21 | 3-7 p.m.
324 South 417 East - Suite 1, Jerome
Southeast Region | Nov. 27 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1345 Barton Road, Pocatello
Upper Snake Region | Nov. 29 | 3-7 p.m.
4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls
Salmon Region | Nov. 28 | 3-6 p.m.
99 Highway 93 North, Salmon