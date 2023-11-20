Submit Release
F&G seeking public input on Idaho upland game, turkey and furbearer season setting, 2024-2025

Learn More at These Upcoming Open Houses

Fish and Game staff will host a series of open houses at Fish and Game regional offices from Nov. 21-30. Hunters, trappers and members of the public are encouraged to attend an open house nearest to you for an opportunity to chat with staff and ask questions. 

Panhandle Region | Nov. 30 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene

Clearwater Region | Nov. 29 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3316 16th Street, Lewiston

Southwest Region (McCall) | Nov. 29 | 4-6 p.m.

555 Deinhard Lane, McCall

Southwest Region (Nampa) | Nov. 29 | 3-6 p.m.

15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa

Magic Valley Region | Nov. 21 | 3-7 p.m. 

324 South 417 East - Suite 1, Jerome

Southeast Region | Nov. 27 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1345 Barton Road, Pocatello

Upper Snake Region | Nov. 29 | 3-7 p.m. 

4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls

Salmon Region | Nov. 28 | 3-6 p.m.

99 Highway 93 North, Salmon

