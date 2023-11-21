Lions Tigers & Bears Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign to Support Exotic Animal Rescue
Rescue & Roar: Support Exotic Animals with Lions Tigers & Bears on Giving Tuesday!ALPINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lions Tigers & Bears (LTB), a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue and care of abused and endangered exotic animals, is excited to announce the launch of their Giving Tuesday 2023 campaign. This global movement encourages individuals to make charitable donations to support organizations that make a difference in the world.
Giving Tuesday presents a significant opportunity for LTB to raise vital funds that will further their mission to rescue, provide a lifetime home, and protect exotic animals that have been subjected to abuse, confiscation, or face the imminent threat of destruction due to a lack of suitable housing. LTB is committed to offering enriching habitats, nutritious diets, and quality veterinary care, all while adhering to the highest safety standards. Additionally, they actively collaborate with like-minded organizations to advocate for legislation to stop the exploitation and unnecessary breeding of captive exotic animals.
Founded in 2002 by Bobbi Brink, Lions Tigers & Bears is an animal rescue and sanctuary, an educational and community outreach resource, and offers volunteer programs and internships for students in related fields. Located in San Diego county, California, LTB stands as one of the few exotic animal sanctuaries in the United States accredited by both the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and the American Sanctuary Association.
Bobbi Brink, the Founder and Director of LTB, has played a pivotal role in animal welfare, most notably in the passing of the Big Cat Safety Act. Throughout her career, she has rescued over a thousand abused animals, traveled more than 300,000 miles on rescue missions, and welcomed over 100 animals to the Lions Tigers & Bears sanctuary.
One sobering fact that LTB highlights is that wildlife trafficking is currently the third-largest illegal business globally, trailing only behind drug and human trafficking. This Giving Tuesday, Lions Tigers & Bears urges you to join them in making a difference. Your donation can directly impact the lives of countless exotic animals and support the rescue efforts to end their suffering.
To donate and support Lions Tigers & Bears on Giving Tuesday, please visit https://www.lionstigersandbears.org/giving-tuesday/
For more information about Lions Tigers & Bears and their ongoing initiatives, please visit www.lionstigersandbears.org.
About Lions Tigers & Bears:
Lions Tigers & Bears is a no-kill, no-breed, no-contact animal rescue, sanctuary, and educational facility founded by Bobbi Brink in 2002. Located in San Diego, California, LTB is one of the few exotic animal sanctuaries in the United States accredited by both the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and the American Sanctuary Association. The organization is committed to rescuing and providing lifelong homes for abused and endangered exotic animals, advocating for their protection through legislative initiatives, and educating the public about the importance of conservation.
