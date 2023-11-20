SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM BAMBOO REVEALS “EMPIRE STATE OF MIND” WINNER LIVE FROM NAB SHOW NEW YORK

Dushawn (Dusan) Jovic Receives Creative Merchandise Collaboration Award with Renowned Content Creator Avori Henderson

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Urbom, CEO and Founder of Bamboo, a groundbreaking social networking platform, joined forces with content creator Avori Henderson at NAB Show New York to announce the winner of the Bamboo EMPIRE STATE OF MIND photo contest: Dushawn (Dusan) Jovic. This platform is revolutionizing how creators showcase their content, collaborate on posts, and monetize without the platform taking a cut.

During last month’s NAB Show New York panel, Jovic was honored by Bamboo as the competition winner. He had the opportunity to collaborate with Avori, capturing an exclusive creator merchandise drop in NYC for an unforgettable fan-meets-creator photoshoot. Jovic was also awarded a $4,000 cash prize to support his creative journey. The collection was announced on the Empire State of Mind collab feed on Bamboo.

Jovic tapped Bamboo to showcase his distinctive artistic style. For his submission, Jovic showcased his unique creative photographic approach to fashion inspired by the spirit of New York.

"We're thrilled to celebrate this recognition of Dushawn’s outstanding street-style photography," commented Urbom. "His vision truly encapsulates the essence of New York, and it makes perfect sense that Avori’s team wanted to collaborate with Dushawn on her next merch drop in a Bamboo collab feed.

