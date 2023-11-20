Disaster Recovery Centers Holiday Closures and Permanent Closures

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Three Disaster Recovery Centers will be permanently closing this week, starting Monday, Nov. 20.

Sites Permanently Closing:

Dixie County : Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, 32628, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Sat, closing at the end of the day on Tuesday, Nov. 21

: Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, 32628, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Sat, closing at the end of the day on Tuesday, Nov. 21 Hillsborough County : Desoto Park Trail Roundabout, 2617 Corrine St., Tampa, 33605, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri, closing at the end of the day on Tuesday, Nov. 21

: Desoto Park Trail Roundabout, 2617 Corrine St., Tampa, 33605, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri, closing at the end of the day on Tuesday, Nov. 21 Charlotte County: Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, 33952, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri, closing at the end of the day on Tuesday, Nov. 21

All Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 until Sunday, Nov. 26., in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal hours of operation will resume on Monday, Nov. 27.

The below sites will reopen after the holiday break and operate until the last day to apply for disaster assistance on November 29,2023.

Lafayette County : Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 32066, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri, closed Saturday and Sunday

: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 32066, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri, closed Saturday and Sunday Madison County : Suite 693G, 705 E Base St., Madison, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday

: Suite 693G, 705 E Base St., Madison, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday Taylor County Mobile Registration Intake Center: Taylor County Sports Complex, 1685 US-19 S, Perry, 32347, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Sat

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Residents are welcome to visit any open DRC and do not have to reside in that county.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

It is not necessary to visit a center. Survivors can apply by calling 800-621-3362, going online at disasterassistance.gov, or using the FEMA mobile app. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Deadline to apply is November 29, 2023.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448.