Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries Receives 2024 Chicago Titan 100

Titan CEO and Wipfli LLP announce Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO, Franciscan Ministries as a 2024 Chicago Titan 100.
It is such an honor to be a recipient of the Titan 100 recognizing Chicago’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. I am deeply humbled to be part of a group of notable individuals.”LEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO, Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago as a 2024 Chicago Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Chicago Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 325,000 individuals and generate over $42 Billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 8th, 2024 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Chicago business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Chicago business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Regina has held various roles in the senior living industry ranging from a nursing home administrator to executive director and most recently the Vice President of Operations and now the president and CEO of Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago and Franciscan Advisory Services. As a registered nurse by trade, her passion has always been helping and caring for those in need, so it was a natural progression to enter the world of senior living healthcare.
Umanskiy stated, “It is such an honor to be a recipient of the Titan 100 recognizing Chicago’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. I am deeply humbled to be part of a group of notable individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision and passion in their respective fields.”
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on February 8th, 2024, will be held at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. This jewel of Navy Pier was part of Navy Pier’s original 1916 construction and reminiscent of an era of elegance and splendor. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Chicago business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Chicago area. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as a Titan of Industry is richly deserved,” says Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 7 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz.
About Wipfli LLP
With more than 70,000 clients and approximately 3,100 associates, Wipfli ranks among the largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. We bring integrated solutions to help our clients turn data into insights, optimize workflows, increase margins, and transform through digital innovation.
About Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago
Franciscan Ministries is a mission-driven nonprofit Catholic senior living offering organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. The Ministry also supports young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic secondary education and operates a family violence prevention center and shelter.
