Astral at Auburn Wins the Taste of DeKalb People’s Choice Award
AUBURN , IN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral at Auburn received the People’s Choice Award for the senior living community’s culinary display during the Taste of DeKalb event held November 9 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Held in conjunction with the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s Annual Duesy Awards Ceremony, the Taste of DeKalb featured food from area businesses.
Astral’s culinary team, led by Director of Dining Services Sarah Pfefferkorn, created Zesty Havana Pinwheels and Coco Cuban Bliss Bites.
“Taking home our second People's Choice Award for the 2023 Taste of Auburn was a great inspiration for the entire team. We look forward to continuing to spread joy through our service and dining with DeKalb County for years to come. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for how the community continues to embrace us and support our efforts to serve the senior living population in the Auburn and surrounding areas,” said Astral at Auburn Executive Director Grace Faurote.
“The entire Astral at Auburn team should be proud of this accomplishment. It truly shows their excellence for culinary and the continued care and passion they provide to their residents on a daily basis,” stated David Cyplik, Associate Vice President of Dining Services for Franciscan Advisory Services.
For more information about Astral at Auburn, visit the website www.astralatauburn.com or call (260) 247-6632. For more information on Franciscan Advisory Services, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the company website.
About Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with an unique and vibrant approach to retirement. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments providing living and healthcare options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Auburn is located in Auburn, Indiana.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., a division of Franciscan Ministries, is a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, and owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and New York.
Patrick Schuerer
