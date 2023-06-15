Luxury West Dundee Senior Living Community Now Offering Tours
When we open our doors this summer, The Woodlands at Canterfield will offer a five-star retirement lifestyle that is unlike anything offered in our area or throughout the northwest Chicago suburbs.”WEST DUNDEE, ILL., UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tours are now available at The Woodlands at Canterfield, a new luxury senior living community opening in West Dundee, Illinois, this summer.
— Executive Director Ryan Carney
The Woodlands, located at 901 Angle Tarn, will offer assisted living and memory care, and is slated to welcome its first residents in August.
Beginning this week, community staff will give tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Appointments are recommended. Walk-ins are welcome.
"When we open our doors this summer, The Woodlands at Canterfield will offer a five-star retirement lifestyle that is unlike anything offered in our area or throughout the northwest Chicago suburbs," said Executive Director Ryan Carney. "We are excited to finally be able to give the community a glimpse into the exquisite senior living experience at The Woodlands."
First-in-class hospitality is being infused into every touchpoint of The Woodlands lifestyle -- from extraordinary living and lounge spaces to exquisite cuisine and wellbeing programs. Located on a historic parcel of land known as Canterfield and situated along the Fox River, the new community sits just outside the historic on-street shopping, dining and entertainment district of downtown West Dundee.
From concierge services to on-site amenities that include a spa, fitness center and salon, The Woodlands at Canterfield is a vibrant senior living residence that has everything older adults need to embrace the luxury they deserve in retirement.
Stunning architecture and interior design at The Woodlands is only matched by the service provided by trained professionals who use their expertise and genuine respect to serve residents in ways that encourage independence, dignity and individuality.
The Woodlands is currently accepting reservations. Prospective residents who join the community’s Pioneers’ Club now can take advantage of exclusive member benefits, including more than $6,000 in savings.
For more information about The Woodlands or to schedule a tour, visit the community website or call (224) 802-4388.
About The Woodlands at Canterfield
The Woodlands at Canterfield, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is redefining the senior living experience with exceptional care and luxurious amenities. The West Dundee, Illinois, community opens in August and will offer unmatched assisted living and memory care services.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., is a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries currently owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
